Cooler Master's new ORB X GamePod, semi-enclosed gaming pod announced

Keep cool while you gameplay with the Razer Kraken gaming headset. Designed with cooling gel-infused ear cushions, this headset reduces a build-up of heat, so you can play comfortably for hours. Its soft cloth, memory foam lining, and leatherette combination offer a plush feel that cushions your ears. The materials also provide sound isolation to minimize distractions from background noise. Additionally, the Razer Kraken headset includes a high-quality microphone that utilizes a cardioid pickup pattern. Therefore, it captures your voice with clarity without picking up unwanted background noise, so you can communicate with other gamers with clarity. Best of all, the large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound, allowing you to hear every detail of a scene. Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, you can conveniently alternate between gadgets.
