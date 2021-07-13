Cancel
Cooler Master's new ORB X GamePod, semi-enclosed gaming pod announced

By Anthony Garreffa
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cooler Master has just unveiled the ultimate gaming setup with the introduction of the multi-purpose, semi-enclosed workstation for gamers and professionals... and I need it in my life, ASAP. The new Cooler Master ORB X GamePod was built through community-driven innovation and collaboration, with a futuristic design, hardware and software...

