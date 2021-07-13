Chestnuthill Twp. moves one step closer to new shared emergency services facility
Chestnuthill Township is one step closer to a new shared emergency services facility following the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee’s funding approval. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that the subcommittee’s fiscal year 2022 funding bill, which included $1 million for the township to build a new facility in the West End, was approved on July 1. The “new and improved” facility will serve as a host to 10 emergency services organizations in Monroe County.www.poconorecord.com
