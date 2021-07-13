Cancel
Monroe County, PA

Chestnuthill Twp. moves one step closer to new shared emergency services facility

Pocono Record
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChestnuthill Township is one step closer to a new shared emergency services facility following the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee’s funding approval. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that the subcommittee’s fiscal year 2022 funding bill, which included $1 million for the township to build a new facility in the West End, was approved on July 1. The “new and improved” facility will serve as a host to 10 emergency services organizations in Monroe County.

