Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County Library organizing summer events

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 14 days ago

The Yuba County Library is organizing several events over the coming weeks as part of its Summer Reading Program.

The Reading Colors Your World event has been ongoing since June 15 and allows participants to win prizes based on the amount of reading time logged. The event is open to children up to 12th grade. Those interested in participating are encouraged to create an account on http://yuba.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack app. The event runs through July 31.

As part of the Reading Colors Your World event, craft kits are also being offered to participants from first to 12th grade. Every Friday at 10 a.m. this month, the library puts on a live streaming event that uses the craft kits — so far, the crafts have included hot rocks and crayon transfers. The craft this week will be crayon suncatchers, and next week’s will be crayon etchings. Those interested are encouraged to call or email the library the week of to request a craft kit, which are available while supplies last.

Other special events this month include:

—July 13 at 3 p.m.: Red Cross Virtual Presentation - Prepare with Pedro (K-2nd grade).

—July 14 at 3 p.m.: Red Cross Virtual Presentation - The Pillowcase Project (3rd-5th grade).

—July 24 at 10 a.m.: Art in the Parking Lot.

—July 31 at 10 a.m.: End of Summer Reading Party in the parking lot.

The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. The facility is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 749-7380, or visit http://library.yuba.org. The library also regularly posts updates to its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
177
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yuba County Library#Summer Reading Program#Beanstack#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy