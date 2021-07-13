Yuba County Library organizing summer events

The Yuba County Library is organizing several events over the coming weeks as part of its Summer Reading Program.

The Reading Colors Your World event has been ongoing since June 15 and allows participants to win prizes based on the amount of reading time logged. The event is open to children up to 12th grade. Those interested in participating are encouraged to create an account on http://yuba.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack app. The event runs through July 31.

As part of the Reading Colors Your World event, craft kits are also being offered to participants from first to 12th grade. Every Friday at 10 a.m. this month, the library puts on a live streaming event that uses the craft kits — so far, the crafts have included hot rocks and crayon transfers. The craft this week will be crayon suncatchers, and next week’s will be crayon etchings. Those interested are encouraged to call or email the library the week of to request a craft kit, which are available while supplies last.

Other special events this month include:

—July 13 at 3 p.m.: Red Cross Virtual Presentation - Prepare with Pedro (K-2nd grade).

—July 14 at 3 p.m.: Red Cross Virtual Presentation - The Pillowcase Project (3rd-5th grade).

—July 24 at 10 a.m.: Art in the Parking Lot.

—July 31 at 10 a.m.: End of Summer Reading Party in the parking lot.

The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. The facility is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 749-7380, or visit http://library.yuba.org. The library also regularly posts updates to its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.