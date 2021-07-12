Cancel
Champaign, IL

"There's a lot of joy in serving others," missionaries offer free yard work for C-U community

By Sophia Espinosa
WAND TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Rain or shine! Missionaries stationed in Champaign Urbana are out and about helping the community by offering free yard work to anyone who needs it. Elder Scott Linney and Elder Justin Santiago are from the West Coast. They are here in Champaign to serve the community and share their mission. Since they are only in Champaign for a short period of time, they are trying to make the most of it. "being able to serve others being part of the community, just because we're not here, like for a super long time, it just feels great to get to know people and help them out with whatever they're going through." Elder Santiago tells WAND News.

