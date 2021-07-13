Cancel
New York City, NY

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Shohei Ohtani?

By Patrizia Rizzo, , SEO Reporter
Posted by 
 14 days ago

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is facing backlash on Twitter after criticizing Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

The sportscaster was forced to apologize after his comments made the rounds on the internet, admitting that he “screwed up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bUZn_0auzURMH00
Stephen A. Smith apologized for allegedly saying 'racist' remarks against Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani Credit: Getty

Stephen A. Smith is getting slammed as “racist” on social media after claiming that baseball player Shohei Ohtani’s use of an English interpreter “contributes to harming the game to some degree.”

“The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that's your box office appeal," Smith said during the July 10 episode of First Take.

"It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys. And unfortunately at this point in time, that's not the case," he added.

Ohtani is Japanese and uses an English interpreter when speaking to the media at press conferences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivP1Y_0auzURMH00
Shohei Ohtani uses an English translator when speaking to the media Credit: Reuters

Smith later added: "When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don't think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he is saying -- in this country, and that's what I'm trying to say."

What did people say about Stephen A. Smith’s comments?

People all over social media immediately slammed Smith and asked for him to be reprimanded over his comment.

Former Sports Center host Keith Olbermann, called for his suspension from ESPN.

"I’ve supported @stephenasmith when he’s been big at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong," Obermann wrote in a Twitter threat.

"But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now."

"I mean, imagine something even vaguely like this, said about any black athlete or female athlete or even an athlete who doesn’t speak to the media, by anybody else. The commentator would have been fired by now."

New York Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou also criticized the ESPN host.

"What Stephen Smith is saying in his comments about Shohei Ohtani is 'You don’t speak English. You don’t belong here. You aren’t American enough," she wrote on Twitter.

Adding: "Over and over and over again."

A fan chimed in, writing: “One dumb ass somewhere will later say black people can't be racist.. @stephenasmith you're a disgrace.”

What did Stephen A. Smith say in his apology?

Smith issued a lengthy apology regarding the comments he made on-air about Ohtani, saying: “In the United States, all I was saying is that, when you're a superstar, if you could speak the English language, guess what, that's going to make it that much easier (and) less challenging to promote the sport.

"That's all I was saying."

Shortly after, Smith tweeted: "Amazing that folks still don’t know me after all these years.

“If I am wrong about something, I will apologize. Especially if I unintentionally offend ANY GROUP of people — because it’s the right thing to do.

Adding: “Period! I’m BLACK. I would know! See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake."

