Centier opens new St. John branch
After months of construction, Centier opened its newly built branch in St. John Monday. The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned financial institution in Indiana, relocated its older, smaller branch at 9151 Wicker Ave. in the St. John Mall and in-store branch in Strack & Van Til's St. John supermarket to a larger location along U.S. 41. Strack & Van Til brought in NorthShore Health Centers' primary care clinics to replace Centier branches in Schererville, St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point.www.nwitimes.com
