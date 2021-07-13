Cancel
Saint John, IN

Centier opens new St. John branch

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of construction, Centier opened its newly built branch in St. John Monday. The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned financial institution in Indiana, relocated its older, smaller branch at 9151 Wicker Ave. in the St. John Mall and in-store branch in Strack & Van Til's St. John supermarket to a larger location along U.S. 41. Strack & Van Til brought in NorthShore Health Centers' primary care clinics to replace Centier branches in Schererville, St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

