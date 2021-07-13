Family of murdered Fort Hood solider Spc. Vanessa Guillen to meet with Army leaders

FORT HOOD, Texas — The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen is set to meet with Gen. John M. Murray and other Army leaders on Tuesday, July 13.

Attorney Natalie Khawam will join the family for the meeting. According to a release, the meeting will be about any new discoveries in the case of Guillen's disappearance and death and/or accountability actions for anyone involved in the chain of command.

The Guillen family and Khawam will hold a news conference after the meeting at 2 p.m.

Spc. Guillen was reportedly murdered in a Fort Hood armory room by Spc. Aaron Robinson on April 22, 2020, according to a criminal complaint. Then, Robinson, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered and buried Guillen's body along the Leon River, per the complaint.

Guillen's body was found on June 30, 2020. Robinson shot and killed himself the following day as police officers with the Killeen Police Department moved in to arrest him. Aguilar was charged in the case and is still awaiting trial.

The press conference will be streamed here and on the 6 News YouTube channel.