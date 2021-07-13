Cancel
Rochester, MN

Voles Tearing Through Rochester Neighborhoods – Here’s How To Protect Your Yard

By Dunken
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voles are terrorizing my neighborhood in northwest Rochester and I’ve heard from several others that say the tiny little rodents are wreaking havoc in other parts of the city too. I knew I had a problem when I noticed little tunnels in my grass and my wife spotted damage in her garden. I bought some repellent, but unfortunately, that stuff didn’t work. After talking about this today on the radio we received a lot of suggestions from listeners.

