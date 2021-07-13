Paul Orndorff dead at 71 – WWE wrestler nicknamed Mr. Wonderful dies as cause of death revealed as dementia

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff who fought in Wrestlemania has died at the age of 71 after battling dementia and head trauma.

His son confirmed that Mr Wonderful passed away in an Instagram post on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote.

He explained that his father had been battling with dementia, which he believes was caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Leading the tributes was fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan who said that he was "slammed" by the news of Orndoff's death on Monday.

'ONE OF THE ALL-TIME GREATS'

Kane, a 54-year-old professional wrestler, also took to social media to remember the "great" Paul Orndorff.

He tweeted: "Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful."

OWNER OF HOUSE OF HARDCORE RECOUNTS WATCHING ORNDORFF HIS ENTIRE LIFE

ORNDORFF REMEMBERED AS A 'GREAT GUY, LEGIT TOUGH!'

Ric Flair, a retired professional wrestler, also took to Twitter after learning of Paul Orndorff's passing.

He tweeted: "So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull. Great Guy, Legit Tough!

"He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace!"

ORNDORFF REMEMBERED BY HULK HOGAN

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter after learning about Paul Orndorff's death.

He wrote: "Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH."

HOW DID ORNDORFF'S SON ANNOUNCE THE SAD NEWS?

His son announced the sad news in an Instagram post.

LOSS OF A 'TRUE SUPERSTAR'

REMEMBERING 'MR. WONDERFUL'

'SO MUCH MORE THAN A WRESTLER'

"He was so much more than a wrestler," Paul Orndorff’s son, Travis, captioned an Instagram post. "Thank you Tommy and Ashley for the memories."

HOW DID HE DIE?

On July 12, Travis, Orndorff, Mr Wonderful’s son, confirmed his father’s death after battling dementia and head trauma.

The condition happens when someone suffers repeated head trauma; however, it can only be diagnosed once someone has passed away.

It is not clear if an autopsy has been done yet.

GOFUNDME SET UP

Paul Orndorff’s husband, Amayou Smith, has set up a GoFundMe page in the wake of his death.

It states: “Hi my name is Amayou, my husband is Travis Orndorff. As some of you may know we are preparing for Paul ‘Mr Wonderful’ Orndorff’s final farewell.

“Travis wants to give everyone, including fans, the opportunity to Donate to Paul’s final expenses. All donations and love gifts are appreciated.”

WWE PUBLISHES ARTICLE ON ORNDORFF’S DEATH

Shortly after news broke that the wrestling great had died, WWE published an article commemorating him.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, known to fans as “Mr. Wonderful,” passed away at the age of 71,” they wrote.

At the end of the article, which included photographs of Orndorff during his career, they extended their condolences to Paul’s family and friends.

SON SHARES TOUCHING PHOTO WITH DAD

Paul Orndorff’s death was confirmed by his son, Travis, on Monday.

WHO WAS PAUL ORNDORFF?

To the WWE Universe, Orndorff will also go by his in-ring name, Mr Wonderful.

The former WWE superstar also wrestled for World Championship Wrestling as Mr Wonderful.

Orndorff exploded on the WWE scene in the 1980s, paired with manager Bobby Heenan.

Throughout the 80s, Orndorff became a star, often going head-to-head with the Immortal Hulk Hogan in the main event of the first Wrestlemania and Survivors Series

WHAT IS THE WRESTLING WORLD SAYING ON TWITTER?

COMMENTATOR JIM ROSS PAYS TRIBUTE TO ORNDORFF

Renowned commentator Jim Ross paid tribute to the late Paul Orndorff on Monday.

“Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Condolences to Paul’s family and friends”

ORNDORFF HAD BEEN BATTLING DEMENTIA

FAMILY RAISING CASH FOR FUNERAL EXPENSES

Orndorff’s family created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the icon’s funeral.

The page has raised a total of $860 out of its $25,000 goal so far.

SON CONFIRM’ORNDORFF’S DEATH

Paul Orndorff’s death was confirmed by his son, Travis, on Monday.

'MR WONDERFUL' EXPLAINED

Paul Orndorff signed with WWE in late 1983 and made his debut in November of that year on Championship Wrestling.

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper became his manager in January 1984 and it was he who dubbed Orndorff "Mr. Wonderful", a moniker that stuck ever since.

Retiring in 1988 due to the arm injury he suffered during the Hulk Hogan feud, Orndorff then focussed on his bowling alley in Fayetteville.

But he recovered, worked out consistently, and reestablished the body that earned him the "Mr Wonderful" reputation.

RIC FLAIR TRIBUTE

Flair shared an emotional tribute to the wrestling legend on Twitter.

DEMENTIA BATTLE

Paul Orndorff had been battling dementia, according to Ringside News.

According to Hannibal TV, he was in the late stages of the disease.

His son Trevor recently released heartbreaking footage of his dad who appeared to be struggling with the illness before his death.

PUNK'S GRIEF

WWE'S CONDOLENCES

THE EDGE'S EMOTIONAL STATEMENT

Adam "The Edge" Copeland issued an emotional statement on Twitter.

"Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child," he said. "I was at the Big Event in Toronto.

"Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."