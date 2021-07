Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee. Vaughn has been playing regularly in left field, but that's about to change with Monday's pending return of Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) from the 60-day injured list. Vaughn, whose bat was quiet early in the season, is swinging the bat much better recently, slashing .351/.373/.636 over the last 22 games. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told Andrew Wagner of MLB.com that he doesn't believe Jimenez's return would "take at-bats away from" Vaughn, which likely means he'll be the primary designated hitter.