Taylor Armstrong's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Bravo fans will already be familiar with the saga of Taylor Armstrong. Taylor appeared on the first three seasons of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In the beginning, Taylor was probably best known for her, shall we say, full lips. However, Taylor's life took a dark turn when her marriage became a topic of national conversation. The fact that Taylor's marriage was the focus of the first three seasons of "RHOBH” isn't surprising, after all that privacy is what you sign away when you sell your soul to Bravo. Yet Taylor's story achieved national attention (far outside the realms of the average "Housewife" fanatic) for its tragic outcome.