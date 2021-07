As we’re getting within 50 days of the beginning of college football season, now seems like a perfect time to look at the schedule, and predict the 2021 record. After a whirlwind 2020 that saw the Bulldogs have only a couple of weeks to install a new coaching staff and system, things look much more stable for 2021. The high-powered offense returns along with new pieces, the defense looks to be much improved with a full off-season under William Inge and company. Along with the news that Bulldog Stadium will be at 100% capacity in the Fall (tentative), let’s see how things might shake out.