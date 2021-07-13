PET OF THE WEEK: Chuck a 'real smooch' who loves his people

Chuck, the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center's Pet of the Week, has been at the shelter "way too long" according to staff members. He's described as "a real smooch" who loves his people. Come meet him at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, and anyone who would like to give him a forever home will get a discount as part of the center's Clear the Shelter initiative. Altered dogs like Chuck are $25; unaltered dogs are $35. Altered cats are $15 and unaltered cats are $25. For more information, call 256-442-1347.