Divers film terrifying encounter with tiger and bull sharks during a feeding frenzy - with one of the experienced watermen getting a fishing line caught around his neck in the melee

By Miriah Davis
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Two spearfishers have recorded the horrific moment they were caught in the middle of a shark feeding frenzy while diving off the coast of Western Australia.

Diving for mackerel off the coast of Dirk Hartog Island, aptly named Shark Bay World Heritage Area, Chris Hodgkinson and Nick Hoad found themselves in hot water.

In a video shared by Nine News, one diver is seen shooting a fish with his speargun, immediately attracting a hungry shark.

The predator is seen swimming off with the fish still attached to the end of Mr Hoad's shooting line, causing the wire to wrap around the diver's neck.

Struggling to release the tension and swim to the surface, a second shark appears, biting at the diver's ankles.

His diving partner Mr Hodgkinson tries to intervene while also fighting off a bull shark, as it sinks its teeth into the rubbers of his speargun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWrac_0auzTSHD00
Diver Nick Hoad had the line of his speargun wrapped around his neck while a shark nipped at his ankles

'They saw my fins, there was chum all through the water and they started turning on both of us,' Chris Hodgkinson told Nine.

Footage shows the shocked men eventually made it back to the surface, panting while they desperately climbed back onto their boat.

The predators are believed to be a mixture of tiger and bull sharks, which could have seriously injured both divers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erd9A_0auzTSHD00
Chris Hodgkinson and Nick Hoad were diving off the coast of Dirk Hartog Island when they were caught in the middle of a shark feeding frenzy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J89jx_0auzTSHD00
A bull shark is seen biting into Mr Hodgkinson's spear gun after he struggles to help his diving partner fend off a shark attack

Veteran shark researcher Hugh Edwards told the news outlet that both men were lucky.

'Because they bite on the leg, that's where the arteries are, and the victim can bleed to death before he or she gets out of the water,' Mr Edwards said.

Escaping from the terrifying ordeal both divers agreed things could have been a lot worse.

'I guess things could've been a lot better as well,' Mr Hoad added.

