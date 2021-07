Michael Pruitt and Cody King will try to defend the championship of the Stampede partnership this weekend and add to their history of success at LakeRidge Country Club. King has won LakeRidge's annual showcase event five times with three partners since 2009, and Pruitt has won it four times with three partners since 2014. Last year, they paired up and won for the first time together, shooting a final-round 64 for a two-shot victory.