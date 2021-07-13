Governor says Va. small businesses to receive federal aid
Virginia small businesses hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic would get $353 million in federal aid under a plan proposed Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam. Northam traveled to Virginia Beach to announce his first-round spending priorities from the $4.3 billion in federal funds approved for Virginia under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.wtop.com
Comments / 1