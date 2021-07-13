Cancel
Virginia State

Governor says Va. small businesses to receive federal aid

By Dick Uliano
WTOP
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia small businesses hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic would get $353 million in federal aid under a plan proposed Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam. Northam traveled to Virginia Beach to announce his first-round spending priorities from the $4.3 billion in federal funds approved for Virginia under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

