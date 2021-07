One of the things the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to do is find other ways to get paid. While some artists may have spent those stimulus checks getting their art or recording studios right, others figured out a way to succeed in tech. NFTs have become a wildly popular way for social media influencers or meme creators to cash in on their creations, and Ted Lucas, the founder and CEO of legendary Miami imprint Slip-N-Slide Records—aka the label that helped kick start the careers of Trick Daddy, Trina, and Rick Ross—is getting into the game today with Crypto.com’s Peanut Butter Jelly Time NFT drop.