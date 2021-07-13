GREAT FOR GRILLING: From beef to bananas, pitmasters getting in the seasonal groove

July is National Grilling Month – a time for people to roll out their grills, throw on their aprons, and grab the tongs. Grilling in the backyard remains a popular American pastime, and even in the dog days of summer, locals can smell charcoal, wood grills, and flat tops throughout Tahlequah neighborhoods. Over the years, pitmasters have perfected cooking outdoors, and essentially anything that can be cooked in the kitchen can be prepared in the yard.