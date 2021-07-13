Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Xinhua Silk Road: High-quality Dev. Of Liuyang Fireworks Cultivates Unique Hunan Cultural Brand

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liuyang fireworks, a geographical indicatio n product in China and a featured product in Liuyang, a county-level city in central China's Hunan Province, is helping Hunan to build a unique cultural brand by pursuing high-quality development.

As a global fireworks production and trade base, Liuyang boasts an output of fireworks that accounts for more than 85 percent of the national total, with a sales volume taking up 6 0% of the world.

Over the years, Liuyang fireworks has undertaken the fireworks displays of major events at home and abroad, promoting the export of traditional Chinese culture, contributing to the Belt and Road construction, and fostering the opening-up of Huna n.

Liuyang fireworks boasts the whole-industry-chain advantage, and can realize customized production of high-end and major fireworks displays by controlling raw materials, production process improvement, research and development of fireworks display equipment, layout and design, and other related links in an all-round way, said Zhong Ziqi, a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor and chairman of Dancing Fireworks, a fireworks company in Liuyang.

Liuyang fireworks focuses on creativity, scene experience expansion, and the combination of science and technology with the city, so as to promote the mutual prosperity of fireworks culture and the city.

Liuyang has strongly supported and recommended 12 creative design base enterprises to develop the domestic cultural tourism fireworks market by introducing cross-industry talents to create immersive light and shadow carnivals with fireworks as the main character, and encouraging manufacturers to keep innovating and producing products that meet the needs of consumers.

From January to June, fireworks enterprises in Liuyang performed 90 0+ cultural tourism fireworks displays in many provinces , municipalities and autonomous region s, with a total amount of 120 million yuan, accounting for about 8 5% of the domestic market share.

As a global research center for fireworks and the hometown of fireworks in China, Liuyang has been actively improving the quality of the fireworks, and made 300 cutting-edge innovations in the field of safety and environmental protection, including new environment-friendly firecrackers, regenerated plant fiber firework outer tubes, etc.

The city is also home to multiple national organizations and industry institutions for fireworks, and is the largest talent and technology gathering place in the global fireworks industry.

Liuyang is making efforts to shift its fireworks culture from a Chinese culture to a world culture.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-high-quality-dev-of-liuyang-fireworks-cultivates-unique-hunan-cultural-brand-301332035.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Central China#Science And Technology#Hunan#Chinese#Dancing Fireworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China Natural Resources (CHNR) Acquires Precise Space-Time Technology for $16.1M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology Limited ("Precise Space-Time Technology") for consideration of approximately 104.1 million Chinese Yuan (US$16.1 million), which is a 20% discount to the value of Precise Space-Time Technology as determined by an independent valuation firm. The consideration will be comprised of 120 million shares of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited (HK: 1738) held by the Company (based on the average closing price of Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited over the five trading days before July 27, 2021, and discounted for lack of marketability according to an independent valuation report); (ii) three million restricted shares of the Company (based on the average closing price of the Company over the five trading days before July 27, 2021); and (iii) cash.
Chinadallassun.com

Xinhua Headlines: Quanzhou added to UNESCO World Heritage List

-- East China's port city of Quanzhou, once hailed as "the very great and noble city" by the Italian explorer Marco Polo, won UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status Sunday, bringing the total number of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites to 56. -- The serial property includes 22 sites of...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Xinhua Silk Road: Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County In S. China Eyes Traditional Ethnic Culture, Tourism Resources To Build Int'l Tourist City

BEIJING, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, the only autonomous county for the Maonan ethnic group in China and located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is striving to build an international tourist city by relying on its traditional ethnic culture and rich tourism resources. The...
EconomyArchDaily

Industrial Landscapes: Large-Scale Factories Seen from Above

Historically, industrialization means a process of economic change that transforms an agrarian society, with mostly handicraft techniques, into an industrial society to increase productivity and economic growth. This mechanization and mass production leads to deep social transformations, but the most significant consequence is an enormous change in the urban landscape.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. UNESCO Inscription of Roşia Montană

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - 'Gabriel' or the 'Company') notes that Romania's request to list Roşia Montană as a UNESCO World Heritage Site was approved by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee on July 27, 2021 at its 44th session in Fuzhou, China. Accordingly, the 'Roşia Montană Mining Cultural Landscape', an area covering the footprint of Gabriel's gold and silver project at Roşia Montană ('Project'), has been inscribed by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) on its World Heritage List ('Inscription') and added to its List of World Heritage in Danger.
EconomyLodging

Unique Advantage: Soft Brands Positioned to Recovery Quickly

One week ahead of the long-awaited Memorial Day weekend, U.S. soft brand hotels reached the 50 percent occupancy mark for the first time since March 2020. For soft brands, which are collections of unique properties owned by a major parent company but lauded for individuality and local flair, the new, pandemic-era occupancy record may have marked a turning point in performance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?

Taiwan's star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her. Taiwan cannot even call itself "Taiwan" at the Games. Instead, it must use the title "Chinese Taipei", a source of considerable frustration to many Taiwanese. Here's why:

Comments / 0

Community Policy