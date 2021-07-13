Cancel
Economy

Springwoods Village: A Major New Partnership, Recruitment of a High Profile Executive, and Ambitious Growth Plans Announced for the Fast-Growing Houston Area Community

 14 days ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. At a press conference on June 29, CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation, New York, along with its strategic partners, unveiled the expanding vision for north Houston’s Springwoods Village, home of the state-of-the-art ExxonMobil campus and recently selected as the global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Spring, TX
Community Impact Houston

Springwoods Village transforms into City Place

Hundreds of residential units and a pair of roadway projects are coming to the renamed Springwoods Village in the coming years, officials with developer CDC Houston announced during a June 29 press conference. Formerly known as Springwoods Village, the 2,000-acre, master-planned community near Spring’s northern border is now City Place,...
Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing Chooses Meridian LMS to Power their Affordable Housing Training Academy

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH), a mission-driven organization that leverages private capital for the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing, has selected Meridian LMS as a replacement of their former learning management system to better serve their clients and fuel growth as they strategically grow their platform.
Actual SEO Media Inc., a Fast-Growing Houston PPC Company, Announces Opening of New Office in The Woodlands

Actual SEO Media has just announced the opening of their new office in The Woodlands, Texas. Actual SEO Media Inc. is a fast-growing PPC provider in the Greater Houston Area. Knowingly, they are announcing the opening of a new business location in The Woodlands, Tx. This new location will help aid businesses in need of help with effective strategies that help foster growth.
Nest Collaborative Recognized As "Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant" of 2021 by Verywell Family

Independent Recognition Comes on Heels of Multiple Recent Company Milestones. Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant,” following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.
Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Vintage Oaks: A big welcome from a fast-growing community

Home buyers are flocking to the master-planned community of Vintage Oaks, which sits just outside New Braunfels on 4,000 acres of glorious Hill Country land. According to Gretchen Howell, the vice president of SouthStar Communities – which owns, developed and operates Vintage Oaks – Vintage Oaks has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing communities in the San Antonio metropolitan area for almost seven years.
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share.
CyberWarrior Academy Announces Plans to Educate Two Thousand New Cybersecurity Engineers to Combat Growing Cyber Threats to American Businesses

Company Secures $25 Million in Incentive-Aligned Tuition to Grow Income Share Agreement Program through Leif’s Platform. CyberWarrior Academy (CWA) announced the close of $25 million in outcomes-aligned financing to drive the expansion of their tuition payment options. The financing will allow one of the country’s leading cybersecurity bootcamp programs to train up to 2,000 additional students from underserved backgrounds for a career in cybersecurity. This financing will make an almost immediate impact on combating cyber threats in both the business and government world with an additional 2,000 newly skilled cyber engineers and analysts.
Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Schneider Electric Power Products Division to equip customers with the most sustainable & efficiency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Rohan Kelkar as the new Executive Vice-President of Power Products global business. Kelkar will continue to drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions, delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market.

