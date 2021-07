Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a hereditary condition most commonly associated with bilateral vestibular schwannomas (VS), also known as acoustic neuromas. These are benign tumors that occur on the nerves for balance and hearing leading to the inner ear. Although these tumors are benign, they can cause hearing and balance problems. People with NF2 also have an increased risk of other tumors of the nervous system. Now, a mouse study by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear reveals that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with NF2.