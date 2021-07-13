Cancel
Fuel tax proposal won’t get second reading at Assembly table

kcaw.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed ballot question to tax motor fuels in Sitka won’t get a second reading when the Sitka Assembly meets on Tuesday (7-13-21). Assembly members Kevin Knox and Rebecca Himschoot sponsored the proposal, which the Assembly approved on first reading in June. If approved by voters, it would have added 3 cents to every gallon of marine and motor fuel sold at the pump. In an interview with KCAW on Monday (7-12-21) Himschoot said that money would have gone toward aging harbor and road infrastructure.

