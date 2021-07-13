Fuel tax proposal won’t get second reading at Assembly table

A proposed ballot question to tax motor fuels in Sitka won’t get a second reading when the Sitka Assembly meets on Tuesday (7-13-21). Assembly members Kevin Knox and Rebecca Himschoot sponsored the proposal, which the Assembly approved on first reading in June. If approved by voters, it would have added 3 cents to every gallon of marine and motor fuel sold at the pump. In an interview with KCAW on Monday (7-12-21) Himschoot said that money would have gone toward aging harbor and road infrastructure.