Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Amazon Prime Video's hit Australian real-estate series Luxe Listings Sydney is renewed for a second season

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

The glitz, glamour and drama of the Sydney real estate will be making a return to Amazon Prime as Luxe Listings is renewed for a second season.

The stars of the hit series, Gavin Rubenstein, D'Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen, made the exciting announcement in a trailer on the show's Instagram on Tuesday.

The dynamic trio revealed that the second season is currently shooting and that viewers can expect 'double the drama and double the price tags'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7m0E_0auzRN2O00
A winner amongst viewers: Amazon Prime Video's hit Australian real-estate series Luxe Listings Sydney has been renewed for a second season

The show only began airing its first season last Friday (July 9), but has already been cemented as a favourite amongst audiences and critics alike.

Luxe Listings Sydney is now Amazon Prime's most successful Australian launch.

The series, produced by Eureka Productions, follows real-estate agents Simon, D'Leanne and Gavin as they negotiate, hustle and make multimillion-dollar deals in Sydney's pricey property market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXlwO_0auzRN2O00
Sold! The show only began airing its first season last Friday (July 9), but has already been cemented as a favourite amongst audiences and critics alike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzRHa_0auzRN2O00
Popular: Luxe Listings Sydney is now Amazon Prime's most successful Australian launch

Much of the drama ensues as the agents ruthlessly try to one-up each other and compete to sell the most impressive and alluring properties.

During the first season, the agents showcased some of the most breathtaking homes Sydney has on offer, with unique designs, luxurious inclusions, scenic beachside views and harbour backdrops.

'Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, with Luxe Listings Sydney offering a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals,' says Erika North, Head of Originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHLus_0auzRN2O00
The players: The series, produced by Eureka Productions, follows real-estate agents Gavin Rubenstein, D'Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen, as they negotiate, hustle and make multimillion-dollar deals in Sydney's pricey property market. Pictured: Simon and Gavin

She continued: 'We are thrilled to be continuing our work with talented Australian producers in greenlighting a second season of Luxe Listing Sydney.'

'The beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give members a further glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city,' Ms North added.

Season one of Luxe Listings Sydney is currently available to view on Amazon.

Season two will premiere in 2022 and will be available to stream in 240 countries and territories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2682iy_0auzRN2O00
Making a return: Season two of Luxe Listings Sydney will premiere in 2022 and will be available to stream in 240 countries and territories

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Prime Video#Australian#Luxe Listings Sydney#Eureka Productions#Asia Pacific#Amazon Studios#Luxe Listing Sydney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Country
Australia
Related
TV & Videosgazettereview.com

Amazon Prime Video August 2021 – What’s Coming

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of content coming up for its members. The service will be adding content from the first day of August. Films, series, and Amazon Original content will all be arriving to the service next month. Here is everything coming throughout the month of August (list from Decider):
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Amazon Prime Video Shares Two-Minute Teaser for 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time'

Amazon Prime Video released a two-minute teaser for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time during its panel at Comic-Con@Home. The visual sees a monologue from Mari Makinami Illustrious, as well as a conversation bebtween Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari. The streaming service previously announced that it will globally premiere the final Rebuild of Evangelion film on August 13, offering it in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian with subtitles in 28 languages.
BusinessTechRadar

Amazon Prime Video subscription cost: see today’s best prices and deals

Boosting its worldwide subscriber tally by about 25% in the last year – helped no doubt by widespread lockdown measures – Amazon Prime Video has finally surpassed the 200 million member mark. It’s not quite caught up to streaming supremo Netflix. Though, as we’ll explain below, it’s arguably the better platform, given the huge number of available titles and the relatively low Amazon Prime Video cost.
TV Series/Film

The Most Significant Televisual Event Since ‘Quantum Leap’: ‘Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace’ is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Greetings traveler, I have some great news: Garth Marenghi — author, dream weaver, visionary, plus actor — is now on Amazon. After years of being (legally) unavailable to stream here in the U.S., the hilarious cult series Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Richard Ayoade and Matthew Holness, the series stars Holness, Ayoade, Matt Berry, and Alice Lowe, and it’s probably one of the funniest goddamn shows you’ll ever watch. Darkplace only lasted one season, but in the years since its 2004 debut it’s built up a huge cult following – and now more folks can learn why (provided they live in the U.S. and have Amazon Prime).
TV SeriesBusiness Insider

Boat Rocker's Hit Preschool Series 'Dino Ranch' Renewed for Second Season at Disney

Season two set to launch on Disney Junior and Disney+ U.S. & Latin Americain 2022 following success of first season. TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its hit preschool animated series 'Dino Ranch' has been renewed for a second season at Disney. Season two (52 x 11') will air on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S. & Latin America beginning in 2022.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Amazon Prime Video’s The Pursuit Of Love peaks in its stylish premiere

The Favourite did what Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette failed to do—inspire a revolution in period piece aesthetics. Since Yorgos Lanthimos’ oddball royal court dramedy swept the Oscars, Apple TV+’s Dickinson, Hulu’s The Great, Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women have all found success in injecting contemporary style and a modern sensibility into the standard historical drama template. And for its first episode, at least, Amazon Prime Video’s interwar drama The Pursuit Of Love follows suit. When young British cousins Linda Radlett (Lily James) and Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham) meet their neighbor Lord Merlin (Fleabag’s Andrew Scott), the eccentric aristocrat is introduced in a fantasy sequence that channels ballroom culture by way of glam rock. Set to T. Rex’s “Dandy In The Underworld,” the glitter-filled scene filters a late 1920s experience through a distinctly modern visual language in order to make this meeting of minds feel as alive as it would have to its characters. It’s an exhilarating mix of style and substance.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Outlander Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

You want to get caught up on all five seasons of Outlander before Season 6 drops. Where can you stream Outlander Season 5? Is it on Amazon?. Everyone has plenty of time still to catch up on all episodes of Outlander before the release of Season 6. That’s not happening until (likely February) 2022. However, you’ll not just want to get caught up but have the chance to watch again and again. This is a series you’ll be hooked on.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

Amazon Renews ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ For A Second Season

Amazon Prime has renewed Jeremy Clarkson’s new show Clarkson’s Farm for a second season. The first series aired in June and received largely positive feedback from fans. “This is proper Clarkson. Best I’ve seen him in ages. Entertaining, funny, but also very interesting and somewhat eye opening! 10/10″, read a review on Amazon.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Orders Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Series

After picking up an unexpected second season of Good Omens, Amazon Prime Video is getting further into the Neil Gaiman adaptation business. The streaming service has ordered an adaptation of Gaiman's novel Anansi Boys to series. Gaiman is co-writing the television adaptation of his 2005 fantasy-comedy with Lenny Harry. Gaiman will script the first and last episodes of the series himself. Hanelle Culpepper, who directed the Star Trek: Picard pilot, is the show's lead director and will helm the pilot. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem are also directing. The series is expected to begin production in Scotland later this year.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Modern Love: Season Two Trailer Released for Amazon Prime Video Series

Modern Love will premiere its second season on Amazon Prime Video next month. The eight-episode second season will land on the streaming service in its entirety on Friday, August 13th. Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies,...
TV SeriesApartment Therapy

This Real Estate Reality Series Is So Good, It Has Already Been Renewed For Season Two

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. More time at home has probably meant more time making your way through your never-ending watch list. “Bridgerton” won the hearts of millions and “Selling Sunset” no doubt thrust Los Angeles to the top of many people’s post-pandemic travel list.
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

Inside the Aussie mansions of Amazon Prime’s ‘Luxe Listings’

Australia — the home of the Sydney Opera House, Rebel Wilson and kangaroos — is also home to some of the world’s most luxurious multimillion-dollar properties. Amazon Prime is the latest streaming service to join the burgeoning genre of real estate reality television in the style of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Amazon Prime Video takes you back in the 70’s with its upcoming sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai!

Get ready to witness the golden era of the 70s and ride with the punches as Amazon Prime Video today unveils a sneak peek into the world of Sarpatta Parambarai! All set to premiere for the global audiences on 22nd July 2021, Sarpatta Parambarai will be available for its viewers in Tamil and Telugu across 240+ countries and territories. With the versatile and accomplished actor Arya in the lead, the film is directed by critically-acclaimed director Pa.Ranjith and produced by Neelam Productions & K9 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan,Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Amazon Rounds Out YA Series Adapt Cast

Amazon's TV adaptation of Jenny Han's YA novel The Summer I Turned Pretty has filled out its cast with Sean Kaufman from Manifest, newcomer Minnie Mills and Alfredo Narciso (The Dark Tower) cast as series regulars. Summer Madison (Teenage Bounty Hunters), David Iacono (The Flight Attendant), Rain Spencer (Good Girl Jane), and Tom Everett Scott (La La Land) will also recur in the series.
TV & VideosWDW News Today

Disney+ Renews “Loki” For a Second Season

Announced mid-way through the end credits for the season one finale, “Loki” has officially been renewed for season two. A special image appears of a case file with a stamp stating the renewal news. When it first premiered back in June, the series saw the highest viewership ratings ever for...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online

The second spin-off from the Power Universe is here, with prequel show Power Book III: Raising Kanan now streaming on Starz in the US and Starzplay in the UK. This instalment of the Power franchise focuses on a young Kanan Stark, who is a teenager living in Jamaica, Queens in Southside New York in the '90s. The crime drama explores how Kanan became the man we saw in the main series through relationships with his family and working as a cocaine distributor across NYC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy