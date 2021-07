Two-way star Shohei Ohtani enjoyed participating in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby so much on Monday that he said Tuesday he’d love to be in the event again in the future. Ohtani -- the No. 1 seed because he entered the break leading the Majors in homers (33) -- lost in the first round to the Nationals’ Juan Soto. But it was a thriller, as the matchup went to a one-minute tiebreaker and then a three-swing swing-off that Soto won. Ohtani won Nippon Professional Baseball’s Home Run Derby in Japan in 2016 and has said he enjoys the format. He set a Home Run Derby record with six homers that traveled at least 500 feet on Monday.