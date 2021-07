Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three runs and two RBI in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Phillies. Freeman slugged the first of five home runs on the day for Atlanta, taking Vince Velasquez deep to right field with one on and one out in the top of the first inning. The home run was the 23rd of the season for Freeman, placing him tied for 11th in the majors with Houston's Jose Altuve. Freeman will look to add to that total Sunday, when he starts at first base and bats third while facing off against the Phillies' Aaron Nola in the series finale.