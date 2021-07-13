Cancel
Anderson, SC

Recall alert: 3,700 ECHO generators recalled amid fire, burn hazards

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ANDERSON, S.C. — With hurricane season in full swing, it may be time to double-check the safety of your back-up power source.

ECHO on Thursday recalled about 3,700 of its EGi-2300 Watt generators, noting the products can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The generators were manufactured by Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co. Ltd. of China and imported by Anderson, South Carolina-based Techtronic Industries Power Equipment.

According to the recall notice, the affected generators were sold at independent ECHO outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.HomeDepot.com from February 2020 through June 2021 for about $850 each.

To date, the company has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire, but no injuries have been reported, the notice stated.

The affected products are orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side. They have the model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 and EU21021N010180. Both numbers are printed on the data label on the bottom left-hand area of the side panel, per the recall notice.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. The company can be reached by calling 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.Echo-USA.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

