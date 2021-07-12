“There are two sides of the American character. One is transient, restless, solitary. But the other is collective and communal, in search of family, deep roots, and a home for the heart to reside. These two sides rub up against one another, always and forever, in everyday American life.” Bruce Springsteen may be the writer with the deepest insight into the contemporary American character. He often communicates the friction and the angst that define not just modern American life, but its historical antecedents. He gets that we have been since our inception, and remain today, a house divided.