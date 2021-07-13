Interview: Natalie Holt on composing Loki and pushing the Marvel sound in a new direction
As fans across the globe gear up for the anticipated final episode of Loki this week, Disney put our own Peter Gray in touch with the show’s lauded composer, Natalie Holt. After expressing his appreciation for her contribution to the Paddington score, Peter and Natalie discussed the audition process in securing her role, if any other Marvel titles influenced her sound, and how hard it was to keep the Loki storylines a secret.www.theaureview.com
Comments / 0