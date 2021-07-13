Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Interview: Natalie Holt on composing Loki and pushing the Marvel sound in a new direction

By Peter Gray
theaureview.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans across the globe gear up for the anticipated final episode of Loki this week, Disney put our own Peter Gray in touch with the show’s lauded composer, Natalie Holt. After expressing his appreciation for her contribution to the Paddington score, Peter and Natalie discussed the audition process in securing her role, if any other Marvel titles influenced her sound, and how hard it was to keep the Loki storylines a secret.

www.theaureview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Mcu#Captain Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
TV SeriesPeople

Marvel's Loki Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

Disney+ has officially renewed Loki for season two. The announcement was made during the end credits of the sixth episode and season one finale Wednesday. The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Marvel Confirms ‘Loki’ For A Season 2

Well, Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki” has come to an end, and spoiler, we’re getting a season two. While the entire cast and creators played coy about whether we’d see “Loki” again and or if there would be a season two– Tom Hiddleston telling Deadline late yesterday, “I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions. We’ll see where the ride goes now”–look, the news was out months ago in January.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios welcomes its new great villain with Loki

“He who remains”, who was the great enemy in the Loki series, could be the next big headache of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos would already have a worthy replacement. The series of Loki I reach its end. After six seemingly never ending weeks for fans, who looked forward to...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With the Marvel Studios Intro From the Loki Finale

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki arrived on Wednesday morning, and it undeniably took fans on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. The episode was jam-packed with fascinating reveals, unexpected Easter eggs, and a massive new status quo going into a now-confirmed Season 2. A lot of elements of the episode have captivated and shaken up fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even down to its very first moments. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Damien Binder “Everything But” (2021)

Perth-based New Zealand singer/songwriter Damien Binder recently released his second track for 2021, “Everything But”. We are thrilled today to have the exclusive video premiere for the track which will be on the fifth album from this talented artist. The track was written by Damien and Bob Shepheard. It was...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki will not be the most important series for the future of Marvel

Tom Hiddleston, protagonist of Loki, confirmed that there will be a more important production than his series for the future of the MCU. After the events in the final episode of the first season of Loki and the news that occurred, perhaps it is not so correct to talk about Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the contrary, the term that seems to give an explanation to everything is: multiverse. With the appearance of the variant of Nathaniel Richards (Kang O Immortal) and events caused by Scarlet Witch on Wandavision, everything is in danger. The realities will inevitably meet and the Sacred Timeline it will never be the same.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Composer Reveals Deleted Scene With More Frog Of Thunder

Fan service has always been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Loki boasted no shortage of that in Episode 5. Creator and lead writer Michael Waldron revealed that there were no limitations placed on him by the studio as to what he could or couldn’t reference, and he clearly went for broke.
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Loki' Season 2 Officially Announced By Marvel Studios

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll likely have been enjoying the hit Disney Plus series Marvel Studios' Loki. Well, you wouldn't be the only one, as the house of mouse has officially announced that a second season of the show is on the way due to the rapturous response to the show.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki – Episode 6 Review

Martin Carr reviews the season one finale of Marvel’s Loki…. Ensconced within an Obsidian tower sits an omnipotent being. A character of such vile cunning that time itself bends to his will. Surrounded by the echoes of lives perpetually on repeat, this deity bides his time. That Sylvie and Loki encounter him is unfortunate, but somehow fitting under the circumstances. What follows is an episode filled with confrontation, minimal regrets and a boatload of Marvel multiverse shenanigans.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Loki’ Changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe Forever

And that’s a wrap on Loki Season 1! We’re now three series deep into Marvel Studios’ TV takeover, which makes this the third post about whether or not a superhero show was a success. I think it’s clear that Marvel Studios is making very good television—and those Emmy nominations back this claim up, even if one of them is a stretch. But now, after dropping three seasons in six months, it seems clear that there are three different, equally valid ways to measure a Marvel show’s success. There’s ambition, there’s viewership, and there’s, for lack of a better term, mattering.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki’s director shares clues about the new Marvel Studios multiverse

The end of Loki has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, with a denouement that, without going into specific details or spoilers, opens the doors to UCM multiverse, a new normal that already pointed ways after the series Scarlet Witch and Vision and that will be the central axis in future films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home O Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But first, Loki’s headmistress, Kate Herron ha shared some thoughts on this new superhero multiverse.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Kate Herron Won’t Return To Direct ‘Loki’ Season Two, But Is Open To A Marvel Return

If you saw the Loki series finale you were treated to some pretty big reveals. The big baddie that we’re likely to see dominate Phase 4 was introduced, and at the end of the episode it was confirmed the series would return for season 2. After such an acclaimed first season, you would expect Marvel to keep the band together, but a key person won’t be coming back and that’s director Kate Herron.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Marvel's 'Blade': Bassam Tariq In Talks To Direct

Marvel's Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali looks to have found its director with Bassam Tariq who is known for Mogul Mowgli. It is reported that Bassam Tariq is in early talks to direct the vampire hunter flick as a search for a director kicked off in the fall of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy