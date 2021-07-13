Interview: Natalie Holt on composing Loki and pushing the Marvel sound in a new direction

Tom Hiddleston, protagonist of Loki, confirmed that there will be a more important production than his series for the future of the MCU. After the events in the final episode of the first season of Loki and the news that occurred, perhaps it is not so correct to talk about Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the contrary, the term that seems to give an explanation to everything is: multiverse. With the appearance of the variant of Nathaniel Richards (Kang O Immortal) and events caused by Scarlet Witch on Wandavision, everything is in danger. The realities will inevitably meet and the Sacred Timeline it will never be the same.