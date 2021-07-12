Cancel
Weston, WV

Roseanna “Rose” Lee Puffenbarger Tomey

Cover picture for the articleRoseanna “Rose” Lee Puffenbarger Tomey, 64, of New Martinsville and previously of Weston, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville. She was born in Weston on June 7, 1957, a daughter of Nelly Agnes Grogg Puffenbarger of Buckhannon and the late Michael Thurman Puffenbarger. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Dale Tomey Jr; one granddaughter, Delta Dawn Tomey; and many siblings. Rose is survived by her mother, Nelly Grogg of Buckhannon; two children: Brian Tomey and wife, Amanda, of Weston, and Andrea “Shelli” Dohrmann of Weston; eight grandchildren; companion, Eugene “Fred” Fitzgerald of New Martinsville; and several nieces and nephews. Rose spent the majority of her life in Weston where she was born and raised. For over 40 years, she worked as a CNA at Weston State Hospital, Holbrooks, and Home Health. She was a lover of all animals, horror movies, and playing card games. More than anything, Rose cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. Rose’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Roseanna “Rose” Lee Puffenbarger Tomey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

