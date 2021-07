There used to be so many sure things when it came to relief pitchers in fantasy baseball. However, in 2021, even when looking at the very top of the rankings among closers, there are so many questions. Myriad questions! So, as we prepare for the second half of the season to get underway this evening, it seems only fitting to ask at least some of those questions regarding the state of relief pitching. With that in mind, and with apologies to Camila Cabello, "I have questions!"