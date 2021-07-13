Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trumpets didn’t have any air coming out of them on Sunday when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the ninth inning against the lowly Pirates. Diaz has been remarkable in save situations this season, but ended the first half of the season on a rough note. Nonetheless, the Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Figueroa
Person
Howie Rose
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Kumar Rocker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbs Mets#Diaz Series Split#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

Jul 18, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Predicting where big names land at the trade deadline | Yankees, Mets, Phillies acquire stars

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is just five days away, giving contenders one last chance to improve before the stretch run for a pennant. Two serious contenders made significant moves over the weekend: The always-aggressive San Diego Padres got the big-name hunting going by swinging a trade for MLB hits leader Adam Frazier, and the Tampa Bay Rays added thump by acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Looking back on the Andrew Benintendi trade

A different look at the Red Sox trade of Andrew Benintendi. Your Boston Red Sox management has engaged in some remarkably productive trades through the years. The most notorious case in point for the negative counterpoint would be shipping Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. Congratulations on that and the others shipped to the Big Apple that became the core for jump-starting Yankee dominance. So let’s migrate into this century and narrow it down to this decade.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBchatsports.com

Join us for a Mets first-half recap on Spotify Greenroom at 6pm ET

The Mets wrapped up their first half with a disappointing blown save yesterday against the Pirates. Despite the series split, the Mets are still seven games over .500, and have a three and a half game lead in the National League East. It’s been a wild first half, full of injuries, unlikely heroes, and some damn exciting baseball,
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets considered a reunion with Yoenis Cespedes during season's first half?

Former New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes didn't take an at-bat during the 2019 MLB season in part because of what the New York Post reported to be a fractured ankle linked with an encounter with a wild boar at his Florida ranch, and he appeared in only eight games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign before he opted out without warning.
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 70 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Conforto Saves Mets From Nightmare Sweep feat. Ken Davidoff

Deep breaths, Mets fans. Michael Conforto’s clutch go-ahead home run Sunday was a season-altering one in some ways. The Mets were on the brink of a pitiful sweep at the hands of the last place Pirates. A collapse from Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz Saturday for a 6-0 game turned 9-7 loss, Francisco Lindor out until September, Jacob deGrom to the injured list and then a 6-0 deficit after the first inning Sunday. Mets fans were ready to call the season, but the comeback victory let everyone take a deep sigh of relief and hope that can ignite this team heading to Cincinnati.
MLBchatsports.com

Examining the Mets’ NL East competition for the second half

Before the season began, I previewed all of the Mets’ National League East rivals and talked about their 2021 outlooks. The conclusion of the article was basically that the Mets had probably the second-best roster in the division behind only the Braves. Meanwhile, the Phillies seemed to have a good offense that could be undone by their pitching, the Nationals figured to be too shallow of a team to survive injuries with disaster potential in their starting rotation, and the Marlins did not look like they could hit enough to support their strong pitching.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets First Half Report Card: Bullpen

We continue our first half report cards by taking a look at the New York Mets bullpen, which has been a considerable strength so far in 2021. Things will start to get interesting now we are on the other side of the All-Star break but, before we look ahead, let’s take a moment to reflect on the work done by the Mets bullpen so far this season.
MLBNewsday

Five questions for the Mets in the second half

The Mets resume their season Friday, when they play the Pirates to begin a three-game series. Here are five questions that will help shape their next few months. Let’s get the obvious one out of the way. The trade deadline is July 30 — a day early this year so it doesn’t fall on a Saturday — and acting general manager Zack Scott has said that adding starting pitching is the priority, but he’ll never say never about other options.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, first half

The Mets ended the first half of the 2021 season with a 47-40 record and a 3.5 game lead in the NL East. Although the Mets have not been a juggernaut, they have done enough to stay atop a weak division for most of the first half. But, that has mostly been on the back of their pitching. The performance from the offense overall has been underwhelming in the first half. As a group, Mets hitters posted a 92 wRC+ in the first half of 2021, which is decidedly average. That mark ranks 17th out of 30 MLB teams.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rumors: Mets trying to trade for Max Scherzer hints at Jacob deGrom’s uncertain return

The New York Mets are attempting to make the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline in the form of acquiring Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. While most of the attention on the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline has been centered around adding a big bat, potentially Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, the NL East leaders could be looking for Jacob deGrom insurance as well.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets Keep Finding Ways to Win feat. Darren Meenan

The Mets have gone through two whole rosters essentially this season. When it is all said and done, they might go past 60 different players. Yet, here they are with a 3.5-game lead atop the NL East. Guys are coming here and getting the job done. Marcus Stroman tossed a gem on Wednesday to lead the Mets to their 50th victory and a series win over the Reds. It’s now time to return home for an 11-game stretch that goes right into the MLB trade deadline.
MLBVindy.com

Pirates get past Mets to begin second half

PITTSBURGH — Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ 4-1 victory Friday night. Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the...
MLBYardbarker

New York Mets 2021 First-Half MVP: Jacob deGrom

The All-Star Break is still going on and it is the perfect time to look back at the first half for the New York Mets. We have done a few macro-level pieces this week examining the team but now is a good moment to do a micro-level look at the team’s Most Valuable Player prior to the break. In a development that will shock no one, the honor is going to Jacob deGrom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy