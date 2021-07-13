Shohei Ohtani falls to Juan Soto in epic Home Run Derby showdown
DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s first Home Run Derby went into double-overtime… but not the second round. The Angels’ two-way sensation, the star of this All-Star Week at Coors Field, fell short to Washington’s Juan Soto despite totaling 28 home runs when he dropped a “Swing-off” by failing to match Soto’s three homers in three pitches. Instead, Ohtani grounded the first pitch he saw in the double OT to the right side, and he was done, hugging Soto in defeat.nypost.com
Comments / 0