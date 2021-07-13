Cancel
MLB

Shohei Ohtani falls to Juan Soto in epic Home Run Derby showdown

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s first Home Run Derby went into double-overtime… but not the second round. The Angels’ two-way sensation, the star of this All-Star Week at Coors Field, fell short to Washington’s Juan Soto despite totaling 28 home runs when he dropped a “Swing-off” by failing to match Soto’s three homers in three pitches. Instead, Ohtani grounded the first pitch he saw in the double OT to the right side, and he was done, hugging Soto in defeat.

MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
NFLNewsweek

MLB Fans Irate Over Stephen A. Smith Calling Shohei Ohtani 'Dude That Needs an Interpreter'

MLB fans became irate on Monday after ESPN host Stephen A. Smith referred to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani as a "dude that needs an interpreter." While speaking about the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby with his First Take co-host Max Kellerman, Smith said "I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation...But when you talk about an audience, gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, I don't think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying, in this country!"
BaseballWJLA

Soto upsets Ohtani in thrilling HR Derby round

Top-seeded Shohei Ohtani bowed out in the Home Run Derby's first round, beaten by Nationals star Juan Soto in a scintillating showdown that went to a second tiebreaker. Ohtani struggled early in his first round but rallied during his final minute to match Soto with 22 homers. In the first overtime, Soto led off and hit six homers over a minute. Ohtani matched that, too.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBABC News

Home Run Derby 'definitely' an event Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani wants to try again

DENVER -- After dropping a dramatic first-round Home Run Derby matchup to Juan Soto on Monday night, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he wants a return engagement. Following a wild 24 hours in which he started the All-Star Game as a pitcher and got the victory, batted leadoff as a designated hitter and partook in the derby, Ohtani said he planned on participating in a future derby -- with one condition.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Mike Zunino shares Shohei Ohtani’s spotlight in AL All-Star win

DENVER — A showcase planned for Shohei Ohtani became a national stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few Rays, too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run. The Rays’ Mike Zunino homered, too, and Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge also acquitted themselves well as manager Kevin Cash led the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."

