Daily Mirror

Two women taken to hospital after ceiling collapses at popular Wetherspoon pub

 14 days ago

Two women have been taken to hospital after the ceiling collapsed inside a city centre Wetherspoon pub.

Customers had to be evacuated when debris dropped from the ceiling in front of shocked punters on Monday night.

Four people were assessed at the scene of The Waterhouse, on Princess Street, Manchester, by a fire service trauma technician and paramedics.

Two women have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks by the North West Ambulance Service, the fire service said.

The police said that nobody had been seriously injured, the MEN reports.

One man said that customers were asked to leave the premises while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Two people were taken to hospital ( Image: ASP)

Ross Austin was eating at the pub, which is run by the chain JD Wetherspoon, when he heard a loud noise.

"I was eating at Waterhouse Wetherspoons in St. Peter's square at the time and all I heard was big bang and crash from the roof collapsing," he said.

“I was in the other room at the time and everyone looked shocked and I think no one was hurt I think but we all told to go outside.

“The staff looked shocked as we didn't expect that to happen. I left after that.”

Police and fire service personnel remained at the scene following the incident, which happened just before 9pm.

A cordon was put in place around the pub.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 8.45pm on Monday July 12, firefighters were called to reports of a partially collapsed ceiling within a building on Princess Street, Manchester.

“Two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations, as well as the Technical Rescue Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the incident.

"Fire crews are working alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the scene safe.

"Four people were assessed at the scene by a fire service trauma technician and paramedics.

"Two women have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks by the North West Ambulance Service.

“GMFRS crews remain in attendance.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Police have been made aware at around 8.55pm today of a ceiling collapse at a property on Princess Street, Manchester.

"Emergency services have attended, no serious injuries have been caused.

"A scene remains in place while investigations are ongoing."

