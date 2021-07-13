Manufacturing Firms
Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites, the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. This List has been updated since its initial print publication.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0