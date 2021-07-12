Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Spelling and expelling demonyms

By Curtis Honeycutt Grammar Guy
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today we’re talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose. Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic,” for example. These words both have to do with people in a certain region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That’s a demonym.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Cia#Greeks#Martians#Neptunian#Cia#Irish#Citizens Of Ghana#Ghanaians#Ivorians#Mainers#Albanian#Curtishoneycutt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
Related
HealthCurrent Publishing

Column: The devil is in the demonyms

Beelzebub. Mammon. Legion. These are demon names. Today, we’re talking about demonyms, which are different from demon names. The devil is in the details, I suppose. Demonyms are the words we use for groups of people from different places. We get the word “demonym” from the Greek words “demos” (people, citizens, tribespeople) and “nym” (name). Think about the words “democracy” and “demographic.” These words both have to do with people in a certain region or group. For example, we call people from Greece (referred to as “the birthplace of democracy”) “Greeks.” That’s a demonym.
Florida StateConcord Monitor

Robert Azzi: Spell it out

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Louisiana, recently won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. By correctly spelling “murraya,” Avant-garde, a gifted basketball player who holds three Guinness World Records in dribbling, became the bee’s first African American champion. She wasn’t the first African American to advance to the finals. In...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

100 Fascinating Facts You'll Want to Share with Everyone You Know

Did you know that New York City has its own indigenous species of ant and that it's called the ManhattAnt? Did you also know that history's most successful pirate wasn't a bearded, eyepatch-wearing man but a woman? And did you know that humans actually have the power to smell rainfall before it arrives? If you answered "no" to any of those, then congratulations! You're in for a huge treat, because here we've compiled 100 totally random and fascinating facts that will leave you feeling astonished. So read on, and remember that not one but two golf balls have been hit on the moon wit a makeshift six iron.
GardeningDemocrat-Herald

Hoe no! Facebook spelling snafu spells trouble for N.Y. gardening group

Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants. And then there's the word "hoe." Facebook's algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as "violating community...
Cleveland, OHJournal & Sunday Journal

A seldom told spelling bee tale

So you heard about Zaila Avant-garde winning the National Spelling Bee — the first Black girl to do so at the Scripps event. The truly avant-garde girl, 14, caused a sensation. But have you heard of Marie Bolden winning the very first National Spelling Bee in 1908? The dignified Black...
Indiadance.nyc

+27738332893 INSTANT DEATH SPELL CASTER VOODOO DEATH SPELL TEMPLE

+27738332893 INSTANT DEATH SPELL CASTER VOODOO DEATH SPELL TEMPLE. Dr Mama Micaelah an African Famous Voodoo instant revenge death spell caster well known identity Dr Mama Micaelah Voodoo spell caster, @CALL/WHATSAPP+27738332893 Results is 100% sure and guaranteed, spell casting specialist, +27738332893, black magic death spells that work overnight or by accident i? Cast these strongest black magic revenge death spells that work fast overnight to kill ex lover, husband, wife girlfriend Enemies overnight without delay. It doesn’t matter whether he or she is in a far location, I guarantee you to have your results you are looking for immediately. Just make sure before you contact me you are committed and you want what you are looking for (Victim Death) because my death spell work fast overnight after casting the spells. Immediately working black magic death spells that work fast will be cast on the person and result is 48hours.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Lloyd Austin issues warning to China over Taiwan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a warning toward China this week regarding aggression in the Pacific. Austin, who spoke at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore on Tuesday, said the United States "will not flinch when our interests are threatened," specifically referencing supporting Taiwan, but added that the U.S. is not seeking a "confrontation" with China.
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
TrafficNewsweek

Man Divides Opinion After Towing Car in His $50-a-Month Parking Space

Finding parking can be tricky, but there's nothing more frustrating than getting home from work only to discover someone else in your spot. This is what happened to an Oregon man, Tyjai Huddleston, who returned after an eight-hour shift and had nowhere to put his car. Huddleston, 20, shared a...
Worlddance.nyc

☎+27632739717 ☎DEATH SPELL / REVENGE SPELLS CASTER IN U.S.A U.K, SWEDEN SWITZERLAND,AMERICA, CANADA. INSTANT DEATH SPELLS TO KI

A?Z+27632739717 a?ZDEATH SPELL / REVENGE SPELLS CASTER IN U.S.A U.K, SWEDEN SWITZERLAND,AMERICA, CANADA. INSTANT DEATH SPELLS TO KILL ENEMIES @ CALL / WHATSAPP +27632739717 Results is 100% sure and guaranteed, spell casting specialist, +27632739717 MAMA MUSUBO black magic death spells that work overnight or by accident i? Cast these strongest black magic revenge death spells that work fast overnight to kill ex lover, husband, wife girlfriend Enemies overnight without delay. It doesn’t matter whether he or she is in a far location, I guarantee you to have your results you are looking for immediately. Just make sure before you contact me you are committed and you want what you are looking for (Victim Death) because my death spell work fast overnight after casting the spells. How To Cast A Death Spell On Someone, Death Spells That Work Overnight to kill wicked Step-dad / Step mom Death Revenge Spell on wicked friends+27632739717 Voodoo Death Spells to kill Enemies Black Magic Spells To Harm Someone, Black magic death spells on ex lover, Revenge instant death spells on uncle+27632739717 powerful instant death spells online instant spell that work fast in USA, UK, Kuwait, Germany, Asian, Europe, Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Italy, Peru, India, Iran, Gambia. Sweden, Australia, Nigeria, Spain, Ghana, California, Greece. Call Or What's App On +27632739717 .MAMA MUSUBO Email:[email protected] https://web.facebook.com/Stronglovesangoma https://web.facebook.com/PowerfulSangomahealer Web: https://www.safemagiclovespells.com.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy