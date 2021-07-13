Cancel
Home Run Derby: A’s Olson, Angels’ Ohtani edged in opening round; Mets’ Alonso defends title

By Laurence Miedema
Paradise Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Olson helped get the MLB Home Run Derby off to a booming start Monday night, but the A’s first baseman ran out of time and fell one homer shy of advancing out of the first round at Coors Field. Olson just missed hitting a tying home run on his...

www.paradisepost.com

Comments / 0

