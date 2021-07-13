Cancel
Gov. Parson set to sign bills on school choice, police chokeholds, gas tax hike

Rolla Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Gov. Mike Parson will hopscotch the state this week signing bills into law ranging from private school scholarships to a gas tax increase to a ban on certain police chokeholds. The flurry of signings mark the final official acts of the 2021 legislative session. Perhaps the highest profile bill...

www.therolladailynews.com

Related
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state's first gasoline tax increase in decades. Longtime transportation funding advocate Parson signed the bill late Monday, spokesperson Kelli Jones said. He held ceremonial bill signings near Kansas City's John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge and at other infrastructure projects in the state on Tuesday.
Missouri StatePosted by
CNN

School choice measure in Missouri signed into law

JEFFERSON CITY — Students in the St. Louis area could draw on scholarship funds in order to attend the school of their choice under a significant shift in Missouri education policy signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The legislation creates the “Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program,” allowing residents...
PoliticsElkhart Truth

Governor Parson signs NIL bill

Hours after Missouri governor Mike Parson signed a bill allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk indicated his approval in a statement. "Today's signing of Missouri's NIL bill ensures our student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to cultivate and benefit...
Missouri Statemymoinfo.com

Missouri Gas Tax Hike is Now Official

(Jefferson City) Governor Mike Parson signed into law today a boost in the state’s gas tax for the first time in about 25 years. The plan passed by the Missouri Legislature will increase the user fee by 2-and-a-half cents annually over a 5-year period. Tom Crawford with the Missouri Truckers...
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Missouri governor OKs police chokehold, accountability bills

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed bills that would increase police accountability, limit the use of officer chokeholds and, critics say, shield police while ramping …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Parson signs gas tax into law; MSU reports record fundraising haul

Gov. Mike Parson is crisscrossing Missouri this week to sign various bills into law, ranging from an increase in the state’s gas tax to a program designed to fund school choice. Parson is holding several events Tuesday celebrating legislation raising the state’s gas tax, which is currently the second-lowest in the U.S. The tax will increase 12.5 cents per gallon, to 29.5 cents, by 2025. In pandemic news, with kids set to return to school next month, the St. Louis County Department of Health released details of a back-to-school immunization program along with a public health advisory Monday. The advisory comes as the county has seen a 63% surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Speaking of highs, the Missouri State University Foundation reported a record fundraising haul for the fiscal year that ended June 30. MSU’s fundraising arm brought in $25.8 million for the year, eclipsing its previous high by $3.1 million.
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson greenlights gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson greenlit an incremental gas tax increase Tuesday, bumping it up to 29.5 cents by 2025. A passion project for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, the legislature gave the final approval for his SB 262 during the final week of session. It incrementally increases the gas tax by 2.5 cents annually beginning in October with the funds earmarked for road and bridge repairs.
Jefferson City, MOabc17news.com

Gov. Parson signs name, image and likeness bill into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Collegiate student-athletes in Missouri can now profit off their name, image and likeness, by law. Gov. Parson signed House Bill 297 on Tuesday afternoon. It will go into effect on Aug. 28. The new law will prohibit Missouri's public or private institutions from denying student-athletes the...
Jefferson City, MOKMZU

State gas tax hike signed into law

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has signed into law the state’s first gas tax increase in decades. The law will gradually raise the state’s gas tax from 17 cents per gallon, to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of receipts. The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents. The additional funds will be used to maintain and upgrade the state’s roads and bridges.
Politicsklpw.com

Parson Signs Remaining Bills

Governor Parson is signing off on a number of bills. The governor signed a sweeping package of law enforcement reforms yesterday, including a ban on chokeholds. He also signed a measure that allows students to earn scholarship funds in order to attend the school of their choice, as well as a bill that charges protesters for blocking a public street or highway.
Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson Signs Bill Designating Four Official State Holidays

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 72 into law designating August 31st as Random Acts of Kindness Day to encourage Missourians to help a stranger or someone already in their life. August 31st was chosen as it will mark the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The day is...

