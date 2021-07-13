2. Go for neutrals.

There are partnerships that come into our lives at the perfect time. A time when we feel stuck in the same monotonous routine and they jolt us out of that rut. Brooklyn-based pop artist Peter Wise’s new smooth single “Neutral” is all about that very idea. He soulfully sings, “Shifting up and shifting down, but nothing gets me off the ground. You are the one that yanks me out of neutral.” The track lights up your ears with colorful keys, punchy drums, and gritty guitars. Through the groovy arrangements, a unique flavor and spirit is exuded. It is a bold style sure to snap you out of the ordinary.