Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Gets ‘Physically Ill’ Over Hunter Drama, Abruptly Sends Home Connor B.

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago

Getting serious! Katie Thurston thinned the herd of potential fiancés during the Monday, July 12, episode of The Bachelorette.

Katie Says 'Bachelorette' Ending Is 'Not Traditional at All'

Katie began the week by challenging her suitors to withhold “self-care.” She then went on a one-on-one date with Justin, during which they wrote wedding vows for each other and had a photo shoot in formal attire. The outing brought up hard feelings for Katie about the father that raised her, who passed away before getting to walk her down the aisle, and her biological dad, whose identity her mother kept a secret but wants to connect with her. Justin comforted Katie as she opened up, which reassured her of what their relationship could be like outside the show, so she gave him a rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC1ag_0auzNq3H00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie then moved on to a group date, where the guys targeted Hunter during a shade-throwing competition after he claimed he, Greg and Connor B. were going to end up in Katie’s top four. Earlier in the day, Hunter admitted he was not in love with Katie yet, but on stage, he said he was falling for her. James, Tre, Brendan and Aaron ganged up on Hunter to accuse him of lying, but Katie felt she could trust Hunter as he took the high road amid the tension.

At the afterparty, the same group of men brought up their concerns about Hunter, so Katie confronted him about the allegations. Hunter retorted that he could only control his own side of the conflict, not what others thought about him. The warnings made Katie doubt Hunter and caused her to become “physically ill,” vomiting in the bathroom. After getting sick, she ended the date early without handing out a rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLLSm_0auzNq3H00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie and Connor then met up with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick for a double date. Katie felt like she was in the friend zone with Connor and wanted to find the spark between them, but after the daytime portion of the one-on-one, she went to Connor’s hotel room to break up with him. She explained that there was something missing when they kissed, leading him to wonder how bad of a kisser he might be.

Katie was emotional after the split, so Blake Moynes tried to cheer her up by holding a speaker playing music outside her bedroom window. She invited him to her room, where they made out and he expressed his desire to support her. She could not deny the overwhelming passion between her and Blake, and he predicted she would soon be his fiancée.

Katie later canceled the cocktail party, noting that she had already made up her mind about who should receive roses. However, she paused the rose ceremony immediately to give Hunter a chance to explain himself again. She was not satisfied with his answer, so she sent him home. After declaring that she did not have time for any more drama, she also eliminated James, Aaron and Tre.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Brendan
Person
Hunter
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#The Bachelorette#Abc Mondays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ John Hersey Shares Emotional Goodbye On Instagram

Katie Thurston has had to make some tough decisions and send some men home. John Hersey wrote a tribute on his Instagram and it is too sweet. Last week Katie Thurston sent home John Hersey and fans are certainly not happy about it. However, John shared an Instagram post today that shows just how happy he is, despite his early send-off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Nation Has Epic Burns For Blake Moynes After His Awkward Bachelorette Return

The list of men after Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 is steadily shrinking. But that didn't stop Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes from throwing his hat in the ring – again. Moynes’ sudden appearance technically makes for his third bid for a Bachelorette leading lady within a year, one of whom is co-hosting Thurston’s season. The awkward nature of his return isn't lost on Bachelor Nation fans, and they've taken to social media to provide the best burns imaginable.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Discovers Secret Envelope During Her Date in New Clip

Katie Thurston puts pressure on one of her suitors after opening a surprise envelope during the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette. As seen in E! News' exclusive promo for the episode that airs on Monday, July 5, the Bachelorette goes on a one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer. Andrew has become a fan favorite after defending Katie's ability to make her own decisions in light of the Thomas drama on the most recent episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How many kids does Bachelorette star Michael A have?

MICHAEL Allio is a season 17 Bachelorette contestant who has won over the hearts of fans. Michael is competing to become Katie Thurston's husband at the end of the show. 🌹 Follow all the latest news and stories on The Bachelorette. How many kids does Bachelorette star Michael A have?

Comments / 0

Community Policy