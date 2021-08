If you have enough imagination, you can build anything with Lego. If you don’t have enough imagination, then you can fall back on Bricker Builds. Bricker Builds has opened preorders for a kit to build a life-sized Lego Super Mario that stands at 28.8″ (731 mm), in addition to preorders for a Super Mario Power-Up Mushroom that stands stands 8″ (203 mm) tall. The former is 4,787 bricks, while the latter is 783 bricks. Now grip something tight as you brace for the prices of these Bricker Builds kits: Life-sized Lego Super Mario is $899.99, while the Power-Up Mushroom is $175.00.