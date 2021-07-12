AZ Department of Education, ASU Prep Digital develop 3-year partnership to bolster math outcomes

Root Cause Analysis to be Used to Identify and Address Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs. BALTIMORE, MD (July 20, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Division of Career and College Readiness is collaborating with the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) on the launch of a multi-phased equity professional learning series. The program is designed to assist leaders from local school systems and community colleges in using root cause analyses to identify and address equity gaps in career and technical education (CTE). Focus will be on underrepresented and/or underserved student groups identified in the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) and the Office of Civil Rights Methods of Administration (MOA) Program.