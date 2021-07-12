Cancel
Arizona State

AZ Department of Education, ASU Prep Digital develop 3-year partnership to bolster math outcomes

asu.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Math Momentum program is being piloted this summer. ASU Prep Digital announced July 12 a new $9 million, three-year partnership with the Arizona Department of Education to address challenges students are experiencing with math education in the state. The key focus of the partnership is a new Math Momentum program, designed to help middle schools increase math learning outcomes.

news.asu.edu

