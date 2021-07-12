Cancel
2021 MLB Home Run derby: Pete Alonso defends his crown, while Shohei Ohtani shines in slugfest at Coors Field

Detroit Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets slugger Pete Alonso retained his Home Run Derby crown, defeating Trey Mancini in the final round on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso came out of the gate with a record 35 home runs in the first round and made it look easy, defeating Juan Soto in the semifinals. His 23rd homer of the final round walked it off against Mancini, the Orioles star who missed the 2020 season with colon cancer.

