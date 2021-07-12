2021 MLB Home Run derby: Pete Alonso defends his crown, while Shohei Ohtani shines in slugfest at Coors Field
Mets slugger Pete Alonso retained his Home Run Derby crown, defeating Trey Mancini in the final round on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso came out of the gate with a record 35 home runs in the first round and made it look easy, defeating Juan Soto in the semifinals. His 23rd homer of the final round walked it off against Mancini, the Orioles star who missed the 2020 season with colon cancer.www.freep.com
Comments / 0