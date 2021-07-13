Cancel
China's H1 yuan-denominated exports up 28.1% y/y, imports grow 25.9%

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports in the first half of 2021 increased 28.1% from a year earlier, while imports grew 25.9% on year, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Tuesday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day. (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

