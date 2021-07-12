Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired

kezi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top vaccine official for the state of Tennessee said Monday she was fired after an argument over vaccinating children against coronavirus. Now Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a pediatrician who has served as the state's medical director of the vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization for two years, said she is afraid for the people of her state -- which is already lagging in vaccination against the virus.

www.kezi.com

Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee Covid vaccine boss reveals she received a dog muzzle in mail after being fired without explanation

The former top vaccination official in Tennessee was sent a dog muzzle in the mail several days before she was fired, which she believes was a move made to appease right-wing lawmakers.Dr Michelle Fiscus's husband, Brad told The Tennessean that she believed the muzzle was a message warning her to keep quiet about her coronavirus concerns. "Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking," he said. "They thought it would be a threat to her."Dr Fiscus became the object of ire for Republican lawmakers in the state due to her efforts to encourage teenagers to take...
wmcactionnews5.com

Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Governor’s Office is responding to the controversy swirling the Tennessee Department of Health. Monday, Tennessee’s top vaccination official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, said she had been fired for sharing factual information with doctors about vaccinating minors. “I was given a choice to resign or be...
Tennessee StateWATE

Fired TN vaccine official says she is a ‘scapegoat’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The top vaccine official at the Tennessee Department of Health has been fired amid a surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the south. Dr. Michelle Fiscus, now the former Medical Director of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Immunizations program, says she is afraid for the state of Tennessee.
Tennessee Statechattanoogacw.com

Muzzle sent to former Tennessee vaccine official days before she was fired, husband says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The husband of a former Tennessee vaccine official says a muzzle was sent to his wife's office days before she was fired. Shipped from Amazon, the muzzle was sent to Dr. Michelle Fiscus' office before she was fired amid scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Dr. Fiscus was the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health. Her husband Brad tells FOX 17 News they believe the muzzle was sent "as apparent threat telling her not to talk."
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Tennessee’s Former Vaccine Director is Given a Complimentary Job Performance Review Before She Was Fired

A job performance review from last month shows a supervisor praised Tennessee’s former vaccine director for “strong leadership” before a top Tennessee health official on July 9 recommended firing her over claims that include shortcomings in her leadership. The interim performance review sheds additional light on the circumstances before the July 12 termination of Dr. Michelle Fiscus. Over the last week, Fiscus has spoken nationally in rebuttal to a firing she argues bowed to Republican lawmakers who fumed over the department’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach for eligible minors. The Health Department released the firing recommendation letter in response to media public records requests. Fiscus’ husband has released several performance reviews in rebuttal.
HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Some states allow teen vaccinations without parent’s OK. One official says she was fired for sharing that.

(CNN) — The top vaccine official for the state of Tennessee said Monday she was fired after an argument over vaccinating children against coronavirus. Now Michelle Fiscus, a pediatrician who has served as the state’s medical director of the vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization for two years, said she is afraid for the people of her state — which is already lagging in vaccination against the virus.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

For the first time since April, Tennessee's COVID-19 numbers are headed higher

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise again across Tennessee after falling steadily since late April. By July 4, hospitalizations statewide had fallen to 195 patients, but their number has risen 28 percent in the eight days since. As of Monday morning, there are 250 Tennesseans being treated in hospitals for virus related complications. Eighty-four are currently in intensive care units statewide, up from 59 in late June. A total of 46 are on a respirator, up from 35 on July 3.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Tracking COVID-19 Variants in Tennessee: Here's the latest stats

Tennessee officials says dozens cases of the Delta variant - a highly infectious COVID-19 strain - have been reported in the state. Data from the Tennessee Department of Health says 125 cases have been reported so far. Previously known as the "Indian variant" and first discovered in India, the Delta...
Tennessee StateMSNBC

On vaccines, Tennessee Republicans move in a tragic direction

Tennessee is one of the states where COVID-19 cases have climbed in recent weeks, but the vaccination rate has not. A New York Times tally noted that roughly 43% of the state's population has received at least one vaccine dose, which is far behind the national rate of 56%. As of Monday, only 38% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated.
Tennessee StateColumbia Daily Herald

Tennessee abandons vaccine outreach to minors — not just for COVID-19

The Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach – not just for coronavirus, but all diseases – amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers, according to an internal report and agency emails obtained by the Tennessean. If the health department must issue any information about vaccines, staff are instructed to strip the agency logo off the documents.

