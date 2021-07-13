Mexico: 68 activists, 43 journalists killed since late 2018

Guatemala's top anti-graft investigator, Juan Francisco Sandoval, fled the country Saturday to "safeguard his life," hours after he was sacked in a move that sparked international backlash, a human rights official said. Guatemalan Ombudsman Jordan Rodas accompanied Sandoval to the Salvadoran border "in light of the difficult decision to leave the country to safeguard his life and integrity due to recent events," according to the Central American country's human rights body. Sandoval had been fired from his post as head of Guatemala's Prosecutor Against Corruption and Impunity (FECI) on Friday by Attorney General Consuelo Porras. Sandoval said he had encountered many obstacles in his work at FECI and that he was told not to investigate President Alejandro Giammattei without the attorney general's consent, saying this request went "against the autonomy and independence" of FECI.