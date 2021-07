There are a few ways Meghan Talarowski, a landscape architect and playground researcher in Philadelphia, knows she’s found a good playground. One is when she sees adults and teenagers sharing and engaging with the space alongside kids. At St. James park in London, England, which she routinely visited in her research of playground dynamics, Talarowksi would watch the same elderly woman detour through the playground every morning on her way to and fro, hopping from boulder to boulder on the rock border around the sand pit. At another London playground in Victoria Park, she’d watch parents and even grandparents climb the same miniature concrete mountain as young children, gleefully sliding down the built-in metal chutes. “Watching the joy on all of their faces and knowing that they were getting that through the playground was just really phenomenal,” she says.