Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ben Hill County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee, Tift, Turner by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ben Hill; Colquitt; Cook; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Tift; Turner; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COOK...WESTERN IRWIN...EASTERN DOUGHERTY...TURNER...EASTERN LEE...NORTHERN COLQUITT...TIFT...NORTHWESTERN BEN HILL AND WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Omega, or near Tifton, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ashburn, Sylvester, Moultrie, Albany, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Worth, Terrell, Schley, Sycamore, Sumner and Warwick.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Omega, GA
County
Dougherty County, GA
City
Sycamore, GA
City
Lenox, GA
County
Ben Hill County, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
County
Turner County, GA
County
Worth County, GA
City
Sumner, GA
County
Irwin County, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Ty Ty, GA
County
Lee County, GA
City
Warwick, GA
County
Tift County, GA
City
Ashburn, GA
City
Albany, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tift#Tift#Northwestern Ben Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy