Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Greenville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES At 1001 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Anderson, or near West Pelzer, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Anderson, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake and West Pelzer. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH