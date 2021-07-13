Cancel
Warren County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WARREN COUNTY At 901 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Memphis Junction, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Plum Springs, Crestmoor, Memphis Junction, Mount Victor, Smiths Grove, Oakland, Hardcastle, Girkin and Rich Pond. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

