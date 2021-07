The oil market continued it’s come back as the bull market is firmly re-establishing itself. The market surged with reports that Russia is ready to introduce a ban and gasoline exports as soon as next week amid record high wholesale prices on the Russian exchange. Bloomberg news reported that the price of 95 octane gasoline exceeded 60,000 rubles for the first time in history of the Saint Petersburg international Mercantile exchange. This report shows that the global market for product is tight and is also very supportive for the price of oil. The news drove our RBob gasoline futures and crude oil went along for the ride.